…Says provision made for burnt card readers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared its readiness for the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for October 10.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurance when he arrived the state for a three-day working visit ahead of the poll.

He assured that the poll will be free and fair and that the recent fire that razed the INEC office in Akure will not affect the election as the commission has made provisions for the replacement of card readers burnt during the inferno.