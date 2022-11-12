The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, began the display of preliminary voters register across the 245 wards in Lagos State on Saturday for claims and objections.

Its Public Affairs Officer in Lagos State, Mrs Adenike Oriowo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the exercise was in line with the Electoral Law.

She added that INEC officials would be available in each of the wards between 9.a.m. and 3.p.m. daily from Nov. 12 to Nov. 25 to take records.

She said the display would hold at the wards from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18 and continue at INEC local government offices from Nov.19 to Nov. 25.

“We shall also make available yet-to-be-collected old and new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at each of the wards where we are displaying the preliminary voters’ register.

“These cards will be available for collection by their owners,’’ Oriowo said.

She said the display of the register was part of efforts to further clean up the document ahead of the 2023 elections.

She urged the public to help INEC to identify names of dead people still on the register as well as names of under-age people or foreigners and others who were not eligible to be on the register.

Oriowo stressed, however, that every claim and objection must be backed with authentic proofs.

“Lagos residents should take advantage of this and go and check the register to confirm their details and particulars to make sure everything is correct.

“We want the people of Lagos State and all stakeholders to scrutinise the register for claims and objections.

“Potential voters should draw INEC’s attention to any corrections in their personal particulars and any malicious registrations, multiple registration, or registration of non-Nigerians,’’ she said.

Oriowo also told NAN that INEC was still expecting new PVCs for those who registered between January and July 2022.

She added that PVCs from previous elections and for those who registered between June 28, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021 would be made available for collection. (NAN) (