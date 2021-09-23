THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would begin the first quarter display of Voter Register (VR) across the country from September 24 to 30.

Ebonyi INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Joseph Chukwu, who stated this at a news conference in Abakaliki, yesterday, urged those that took part in the registration exercise to use the opportunity to cross-check their biodata and any other relevant information and make corrections, where necessary.

He noted that the exercise was sequel to the end of the first quarter of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) that began in June.

He explained that the second quarter of the CVR exercise would begin on October 4 nationwide and end on December 20, third phase of the exercise would run dun January 3 to March 4, 2022 while fourth quarter would begin by April 11, 2022 to end on June 30, 2022.

The REC, who commended eligible voters for participating in the civic exercise appealed to the citizenry to continue supporting INEC’s activities that would lead to credible elections in 2023.

“Following the completion of the online and physical registrations, which began on June 28 and closed by 11.59p.m on September 21. The display of voters’ register for claims and objections will hold effective from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30 for the first quarter. The exercise will take place in all the 13 local government offices of the commission, including the two centres at the state headquarters.

“The register will also be on display simultaneously across the 774 local government areas and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as other designated centres.

“All registrants are, therefore, advised to visit centres where they registered or made corrections to check for the correctness of their particulars,” Chukwu said.

