From Christian Agadibe, Obinna Odogwu, Aloysius Attah

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise would commence in Anambra State on August 30 and end September 5, 2021, in line with the Electoral Act.

A statement by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Nkwachukwu Orji, said the electoral body encouraged eligible registrants to take advantage of the ongoing exercise to get their permanent voter’s card, in order to participate in the election.

“This is to inform the public that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin the Continuous Voter Registration exercise at all the 326 wards in Anambra State, beginning from Monday, 30 August, 2021.

“The address and location of the registration centre in each ward is published at the 21 LGA offices of INEC. The exercise will end on Sunday, 5th September, 2021.

“The continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise is for new registrants (that is, persons that are up to 18 years of age, but who have not registered before; old registrants, who have experienced any form of problem with accreditation in the past elections, such as failure to read their card, failed authentication process, and fingerprint issues, etc; as well as old registrants seeking transfer, collection of cards, correction of personal information, etc.

“Please, note that in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, the CVR exercise in Anambra State will be suspended on 6th September, 2021.”