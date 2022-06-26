From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally bowed to the intense pressure across the country on the extension of the June 30 deadline for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The Commission’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the extension yesterday, at the Youth Vote Count Concert at the old Parade Ground, Abuja, could not, however, state how long the extension will be.

The concert organized by INEC in partnership with European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) and YIAGA Africa was designed to mobilize youths across the states for the ongoing nationwide CVR exercise.

Assuring Nigerians that their votes will count in every election in the country, Yakubu promised to ensure that the 2023 general elections would be the best poll ever conducted.

He told the large crowd of Nigerian youths that contrary to reports, the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for the ongoing CVR exercise would begin in October, this year.

“The youths want to know when the registration will end. I want to assure you on behalf of the commission that the registration won’t end on June 30. As along as we have you people trying to register, we will continue to register you. In the last five days, we have register over 14,000 Nigerians in this place alone. We have about 50 voter registration machines,” he told the excited youths.

He promised: “Also, by next Monday, we will deploy more machines to register Nigerians. We won’t stop registration until we are satisfied that those who wish to register are given the opportunity to do so.

“When will your PVCs be ready for collection? PVCs will be ready for collection latest by October this year long before the election. I want to thank you for making the PVCs the most popular Identification Card.”

Yakubu urged the youths to ensure that they use the PVCs for the purpose it is meant for, stressing “not just for opening of bank accounts.”

He assured the registrants that their votes would count in all elections, assuring that the “Ekiti governorship poll is good, Osun will be better and 2023 general elections will be the best. Your votes will count. For those who are yet to register, kindly do so to vote.”

Similarly, Head of the EU delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador Samuela Isopi, who spoke earlier, charged the youths not sell their votes, reminding them that they have the numbers to drive positive change.

“This is the start of a great change. We can feel the energy. Nigerians are mobilising and there is this feeling that this time they are ready to be driver of change. You have the power to drive positive change. Get your PVCs and use it. Your votes will count and don’t give up your power. Don’t sell your votes because if you sell your votes, you sell your future.

“Go out and challenge your leaders and stand for your values. This is the way to build democracy, to have a better governance and a better Nigeria. The EU will stand by you and by all Nigerians to make Nigeria democracy stronger,” the EU delegation boss charged.