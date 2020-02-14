Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Tension and apprehension had started building up in the early hours of the morning when some PDP stalwarts and a battery of journalists gathered at the headquarters of the commission and waited patiently for several hours for the eggheads of the commission met.At exactly 11am when the commission ended the meeting, no fewer than 10 chieftains and National Assembly members from the PDP had stormed the electoral body’s headquarters.On ground were Senators James Manager, Abiodu Olujimi, and the PDP governorship candidate , who was kept at the entrance gate for a few minutes before gaining entrance after clearance from certain authority.A mild drama ensued when the commission directed the PDP members with him to leave the conference hall, informing that it was specifically for newsmen.Announcing the winner, the commission’s chairman said that having scored the highest number of valid votes cast during the poll, with a total votes of 143,172 and met the 2/3 constitutional spread required, the PDP candidate hasdbeen declared the winner.