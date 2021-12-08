Former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maurice Iwu, yesterday, disowned the interview circulating on various online media platforms attributed to him.

A statement by Philip Eze said the former INEC boss did not grant any interview to any person or news platform in the last seven years.

He described the purported interview in which Iwu compared the budget of the electoral commission as mischievous, vexatious and out of context that it cannot be ignored.

“The public should take note that Iwu did not grant any interview to any person or news platform yesterday, or in the last few days, or in the last few months, or in the last one year. The last interview Iwu granted, where he discussed issues pertaining to the electoral process in Nigeria, was seven years ago.

“It is pertinent to note that the context in which one election is conducted is always different from that in which another one is held, even if the two elections are separated by a few days. It is unimaginable, therefore, that out of nowhere, a former helmsman of Nigeria’s electoral commission will embark on comparing the budget of one electoral activity and another similar exercise as the purported interview did. Again, the crucial questions are; what could be the motive for these publications and who is behind them?”

He noted that Iwu has a committed decision to refrain from making public comment on political matters, particularly the affairs of the election management body in Nigeria, which still subsists.

“The decision made by Iwu to refrain from making public comment on political matters, especially the affairs of the election management body in Nigeria still subsists. Only in the context of research and academic studies can Iwu consider discussing issues relating to the electoral process in Nigeria at the moment. And he has not had any such reason recently to engage in such discussion.”

