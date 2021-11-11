From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has earnmarked N1.3 billion for funeral grants, Christmas bonus and severance allowances of public officers in the 2022 proposed budget which was submitted to the National Assembly for consideration.

The electoral body also spent the same N1.3 billion in the 2021 budget which is currently running. The provision is under miscellaneous in the budget proposed budget of the Electoral body for the 2022 budget

The line item which is captured under staff welfare reads: “Welfare package for members and staff of the Commission to cover funeral grants /condolence purse, 1st 28 days claims on first appointment/Transfers, severance allowances of Public officers, Transport allowances on retirement for career officers , Xmas / Bonus etc.”

In another line item, N200 million was earmarked as statutory and Electoral Audit of the Commission Account apart from N30 million budgeted for the Audit /Investigation support service.

Same amount was spent on same function in 2021 budget by the Commission. In the 2022 budget of INEC, N3 billion for Social Contribution, Utilities General – N77 million , Overhead Cost – N2.4 billion , Materials and Supplies – N97 million , Maintenance – N107 million , N160 million for Fuel, N260 million for Financial Charges , N50 million for staff promotion, Conduct of Election – N800 million.

In the budget proposal, N10 million was earmarked for Creche maintenance, Monthly Supervision of states offices by National Commissioners and Security Allowances for Public Officers – N100,000, Electoral Hazard and other Allowances – N11.6 billion .

The N11.6 billion Electoral hazard and other allowances is quite different from N600 million life insurance for INEC staff.

The proposed Electoral and hazard allowances was said to be the 70 percent of consolidated Salaries.

