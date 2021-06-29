“Registered voters who have had any problem during the accreditation for past elections, with either their Permanent Voters’ Cards or fingerprints not being read by the Smart Card Reader (SCR).

“Registered voters who want to transfer their voting location from one place to another. Registered voters who want to correct issues with their data, such as misspelt names, dates of birth, etc. Registered voters whose Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) are lost or damaged.

“The CVR online pre-registration portal was launched on Monday June 28, 2021. By June 29 2021, 24 hours after the launch, 59,331 accounts were created.

“Within the same period, 42,211 applications were received out of which 27,759 individuals applied for new voter pre-registration services; 11, 177 requested for voter review record; 1, 669 applied for voter transfer; 853 asked for information update; 335 applied for replacement of lost or damaged PVCs; while 418 applicants requested for uncollected PVCs.

“These statistics have been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms. The Commission will provide Nigerians with weekly updates on the activities on the portal and the online registration status.

“It is imperative to remind Nigerians that physical CVR will commence on July 19, 2021 at INEC State and Local Government Offices nationwide. Those that are unable to register online will be attended to from the scheduled date. Every eligible Nigerian will have an opportunity to register. The CVR process will continue for at least one year.

“Scheduled appointments for online registrants will also begin on July 19, 2021, while the commencement date for physical CVR in all the 2, 673 registration centres nationwide will be determined based on the evaluation of the security situation in the country.

We encourage those that can register online to do so, while all other Nigerians will commence their registration on the July 19, 2021,” the Commission noted in the statement.