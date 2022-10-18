From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Ohanaeze Youths Movement has accused the camp of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of being behind moves to sack the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and stop the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday, the youths said Uzodinma must be called to order before he will truncate the nation’s democracy.

The statement signed by Nwada Ike Chiamaka, Secretary-General of Ohanaze read: “Information available to us shows that Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has been embarking on clandestine moves to sack the INEC chairman and stop the use of BVAS.

“We are not too surprised because the same governor because there was a recent statement credited to a faction of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo loyal to Uzodinma calling for the resignation of the INEC chairman.

“We know for a fact that all these devilish moves are meant to thwart the efforts the commission, under the leadership of its current chairman, has put in place to ensure the success of the 2023 general elections.

“We are calling on all lovers of democracy to rise up against this move and ensure that Uzodinma and his ilks do not truncate this hard-earned democracy.

“We also call on Prof Yakubu to ignore all these moves and concentrate on the onerous task of delivering credible elections in 2023.”