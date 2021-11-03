Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has arrived b5 Akwa, the capital of Anambra State and immediately went into consultation with the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng E. Echeng.

He is currently meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), Anambra State chapter, to discuss the security situation with regard to the governorship election taking place on Saturday 6th November, 2021.

