From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has described as “preposterous proposition” speculations that he wants to join the 2023 presidential race.

Yakubu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said it would not happen.

“The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections. His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles. The Chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or ill will against, any political party or candidate,” Oyekanmi said.