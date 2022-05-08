From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has described as “preposterous proposition”, the speculation that he wants to join the 2023 presidential race.

Yakubu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, emphasised that his position as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him.

According to the statement; “Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the Presidential race or urging him to do so.

“It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen. The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections.

“His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.

“The Chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or illwill against, any political party or candidate,” the statement read.