From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has showered encomiums on the corps members over their selflessness, dedication, commitment and contribution towards the successful conduct of elections in the country.

He heaped the praise during the signing of reviewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), emphasising that; “Nigeria is fortunate to have NYSC.”

While describing the service of the Corps members to the electoral process as indispensable, he said that he is happy to collaborate with the Scheme.

“The NYSC, corps members are among the most educated, most committed, most patriotic and most readily available election duty staff in Nigeria. We are really happy that we have been collaborating with the NYSC, they go to all the nooks and crannies of the country without complain,” he commended.

Prof. Yakubu also explained that the MoU was not the first, but a review to the existing agreement between both organisations, disclosing: “It has identified 11 obligations on the part of INEC and 10 obligations on the part of the NYSC.”

“I want to assure you DG NYSC that we will continue to emphasis the security and welfare of corps members on election duty. I know that the MoU provides for a periodic review after every 4 years but this is a regular periodic review. Whenever the need arises, the Commission is always willing to review aspects of the memorandum at anytime in order to attain to these two objectives of ensuring the security and welfare of the Corps members”.

“The MoU is governed by the laws of the Federation of Nigeria of the time being imposed and to show our commitments and seriousness to particularly the security and welfare of the Corps members, the MoU will provide for all ad-hoc staff insurance cover under the INEC personnel hazard policy for the period of engagement and this covers injury, permanent disability, loss of life and property or any person declared missing in he cause of carrying out the Commission’s assigned duties, while the appropriate sections of the public service rules will apply to the NYSC staff, as well as other employees who are public servants serving in the federation of Nigeria”.

“One of the most difficult election we conducted was the Anambra governorship election. I remember speaking to you literarily, and you relocated to Anambra and encouraged the corps members to participate in the election. The good thing is that we had a successful, credible, fantastic election in which not one person was slapped, let alone injury or even death.

“We will continue to do what we need to do to ensure that we protect the safety, security and welfare of the corps members. I want to assure you that we take our obligations in the MoU very seriously and I want to once again thank you for standing by Nigeria, for standing by the electoral process, and for standing by our democracy”.

On his part, the DG of NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, appreciated the Commission for the long standing cordial relationship, noting that the enormous contribution of corps members in enhancing the credibility of elections in Nigeria .

“I was in Anambra for five days, corps members were scared and I told them there was no cause to fear and I stayed with them for five days. I moved round the Local Governments, Polling Unit by Polling Unit and this engendered their confidence in the electoral process and they did their best. There was no injury, nothing to any of my corps members,” he said.

General Ibrahim however, urged the Commission to sustain the relationship with the NYSC, assuring that the corps members remain committed to serving the country and contributing to conduct of credible elections.

His words: “I want to urge INEC to continue to sustain this relationship with NYSC. I can assure you that Corps members are willing, they’re very patriotic and they are ready to put in their best to the service of the country”.

“On this note, I want to once again, commend you for the good job you’re doing. I am sure you’re not doing it alone, you have support of your National Commissioners and your team. We pray to the Almighty God that subsequent elections is going to be hitch free and nothing will happen to process, no harm will come to Corps members,” the NYSC DG noted.