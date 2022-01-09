From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the names of 110 candidates it cleared to contest the chairmanship and deputy chairmanship positions for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections.

Breaking it down, the Commission revealed that 18 candidates will contest in Gwagwalada Area Council, 22 in Bwari, 28 in AMAC, 14 in Abaji, 16 in Kwali, while 12 will square up in the Kuje Area Council, adding that 14 political parties fielded candidates for the poll.

The Commission also disclosed that a total number of 362 candidates will be contesting for the councillorship position for the poll scheduled for next month February 12.

In the breakdown, the Commission disclosed that it cleared 59 candidates to contest the Gwagwalada Area Council, 97 for AMAC, 71 for Bwari, 51 for Kwali, 40 for Abaji and 44 for Kuje Area Council.

The parties participating in the election include Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressive Congress (APC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Others include; Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).