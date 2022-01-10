From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 110 candidates to contest the chairmanship and deputy chairmanship positions for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections.

A breakdown of the names released by the commission revealed that 18 candidates would contest in Gwagwalada Area Council, 22 in Bwari, 28 in AMAC, 14 in Abaji, 16 in Kwali, while 12 would square up in Kuje Area Council. It said 14 political parties fielded candidates for the poll.

The commission also said a total of 362 candidates would be contesting for the councillorship position for the poll scheduled for February 12.

In the breakdown, the commission said it cleared 59 candidates to contest the Gwagwalada Area Council, 97 for AMAC, 71 for Bwari, 51 for Kwali, 40 for Abaji and 44 for Kuje Area Council.

The parties participating in the election are Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressive Congress (APC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Others are Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).