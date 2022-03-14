From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday cleared 16 political parties to contest the Ekiti State governorship election.

Tagged; ‘final list of candidates for the 2022 Ekiti State governorship election’, the Commission in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye, said the released list is in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022.

It however, reminded the political parties that under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list “shall notify the Commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election”.

The breakdown of the participants, according INEC showed that 16 political parties that will fight it out at the poll comprise 14 male candidates, and two female candiates.

It further warned the political parties that the failure to observe Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, in notifyibg the Commission “shall not be ground to invalidate the election.”

“On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, INEC published the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the Ekiti State governorship election in our State and Local Government offices as required by law.

In compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates for the election following the close of nominations by political parties.

“The final list is published in our State and Local Government offices in Ekiti State as well as our website and social media platforms for public information as required by law. Political parties are enjoined to note the provision of the law for compliance,” the statement from the Commission read