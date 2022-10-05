From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan, Paul Osuyi, Asaba, Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, cleared 837 candidates from 18 political parties to contest next year’s governorship and deputy governorship election.

It is also announced that 10,240 candidates will be vying for 993 state assembly constituency seats.

Commission’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure in his address at the expert meeting on election logistics for the 2023 general election in Lagos on Tuesday.

He assured that the commission is determined to build on the successes recorded in the off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun states to improve on the delivery of election materials and the early commencement of polls.

He said: “So far, the commission has successfully implemented nine out of 14 activities listed in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

“You may recall that two weeks ago, the commission published the final list of candidates for national elections (presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives).

“Today, the list of candidates for state elections (governorship and state houses of assembly) will be published in all our offices nationwide and uploaded to the commission’s website as required by law.

“For the governorship election holding in 28 states of the federation, the 18 political parties have nominated 837 candidates and their running mates. For state assembly constituencies, 10,240 candidates are vying for 993 seats. With just 143 days to the 2023 general election, this meeting is timely,” he said.

Explaining the trust of the expert meeting, the electoral umpire boss said: “Logisticians, the security agencies, other agencies responsible for facilitating the clearance of election materials at entry points such as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Niger Ports Authority (NPA), aviation agencies, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics, training institutions such as the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), the private sector such as banks and manufacturers, trade unions, civil society organisations and our development partners.

“The aim of the meeting was to review the perennial challenges associated with electoral logistics and how to address them. Since then, efforts have been made to improve electoral logistics and election administration in general.

“The commission is determined to build on the successes recorded in the recent off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun states to improve on the delivery of election materials and the early commencement of polls.

“In this regard, we welcome the collaboration with Action Aid Nigeria and the development partners in organising this important meeting that has brought all the major players together to deliberate on this critical issue.

“The commission is determined to continuously improve on our processes and procedures to give Nigerians a pleasant experience on election day. In achieving this goal, we need the support and partnership of all stakeholders.

“By your presence at this meeting, you have demonstrated your willingness to partner the commission and we are encouraged by such demonstration of support and commitment to the success of the electoral process as we continue to make steady progress in the implementation of our plans.

“With partnership and support from Action Aid Nigeria, we look forward to actionable recommendations that will ensure a seamless logistics for the 2023 general election,” he said.