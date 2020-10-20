Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday confirmed that nine political parties would contest in the Isi-Uzo State Constituency bye-election in Enugu State scheduled for Saturday, October 31.

INEC also disclosed that 69,626 electorates have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) making them eligible to vote on that day.

Disclosing this while briefing newsmen at the INEC State headquarters Enugu on the readiness of the Commission for the bye-election, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Emeka Ononamadu said six out of the nine candidates are male while three are female.

Ononamadu noted that the constituency with 11 political wards had 72,289 registered voters.

He said, “There will be voting in 118 polling units and seven voting points to produce the next State Assemblyman-elect for Isi-Uzo State Constituency.

“Out of the 18 registered political parties by INEC; only nine political parties met requirement for the bye-election and they are; AA, AAC, ADC, ADP, APC, APN, PDP, PRP and YPP. Among the nine political parties to participate, we have six male and three female candidates.”

The REC said the election would start by 8;30 a.m. to allow 30 minutes time adjustment for the polling officials to set-up all apparatus to ensure compliance to the COVID-19 Protocol and end by 2;30 p.m.

He said, “The bye-election will hold and nothing will stop it. We, INEC, wants all stakeholders especially the media to support in mobilizing the people of the constituency to come out en mass to vote candidates of their choice.

“We are set for the election and we are assuring the good people of Enugu State and most in particular the people of Isi-Uzo of a hitch-free, fair and credible election that all will be proud of.

“We have already met with other stakeholders especially the security agencies that had assured us of their commitment and impartiality in ensuring adequate protection for all during and after the election.”