From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has released the lists of candidates nominated by the political parties the Commission cleared to contest the legislative by-elections in 11 states across the country.

According to the list released on Friday, which detailed the number of male and female candidates, the only party with controversial candidate is the Imo North Senatorial District.

While INEC cleared Ifeanyi Ararume as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Court of Appeal cleared Frank Ibezim to fly the flag of the party for this Saturday’s legislative by-elections.

In Kosofe II State House of Assembly in Lagos State, the Commission cleared eight political parties comprising seven male candidates and one female candidate.

Equally in Lagos East Senatorial District, Lagos State, 12 political parties, comprising nine males and three female candidates will fight for the ticket. In Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Bayelsa State, 11 political parties, consisting of nine males and two candidates were cleared.

Also in the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Bayelsa State, 13 political parties with 12 male candidates and one female candidate were cleared.

The list also confirmed that nine political parties with eight male candidates and one female candidate, will participate in the Cross River North Senatorial District, Cross River State.

In Obodu State Assembly, Cross River State, six political parties, involving five male candidates and one female candidate were cleared.

Equally 11 political parties with nine male and two female candidates were cleared to participate in the Plateau South Senatorial District, Plateau State.

However, in Imo, out of the 14 political parties, 13 male candidates and one female candidate were cleared to contest the Imo North Senatorial District, Imo State.

In the Isi-Uzo State House of Assembly, Enugu State, out of the nine political parties given clean bill of health to contest, the candidates are in the ratio of six males and three females.

In Ibaji State Assembly, Kogi State, eight political parties, six male candidates and two female candidates were cleared, just as seven political parties, all male candidates will square up against each other for Nganzai State Assembly in Benue State.

Also, in Bayo State House of Assembly, Borno State, the Commission cleared seven political parties and all male candidates to contest.

In Bakori State House of Assembly, Katsina state, 13 political parties, 12 male candidates and one female candidate were cleared to contest, just as 14 political parties and all male candidates will contest the ticket for the Bakura State House of Assembly, Zamfara State.