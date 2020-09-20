Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) commenced the collation of results at about 6am at its headquarters at Aduwawa, Benin City.

Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, who is in charge of the process, had earlier apologized for starting behind schedule reason being that the Commission has only gotten result from one local government area and that she will wait until they are up to seven Local Government Areas to avoid any form of aspersions from any quarters.

The process however kicked off at about 6am. with 10 local government areas.