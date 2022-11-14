The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ondo State Chapter, says it has commenced the display of voters registers across the 18 Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in the statement made available to newsmen by Mrs Olufunmike Segun-Osifeso, INEC, Head of Department, Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Organisations on Monday in Akure.

The statement said the display is part of activities ahead the forthcoming general election in the country.

According to the statement, the display started on Nov. 12, 2022, and will end on the Nov. 25, 2022.

“Alongside the display is the claims and objections where the electorates are expected to check their names.

“They can also object to inclusion of certain names in the register of voters.” (NAN)