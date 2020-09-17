Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, began the distributions of sensitive materials to the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State ahead of nxet Saturday’s governorship election.

Addressing journalists at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Benin, Mr Timidi Wariowei, the Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Edo INEC, said that the distribution commenced with the farthest local government areas.

“So, far we have loaded about 11 local government. We started from Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central, Owan East and Owan West among others.

“Some have gone and others are completely loaded and are sorting out their security escort and very soon materials will move to all the local governments.

“From the local government, the materials will move to Registration Areas Centres (RACs) and from the RACs they will move to the polling units and voting points on Saturday morning.

“As you can see, we are fully ready for the election. This is the high point of our preparation, that is moving the materials from the CBN to local government areas”, he said.