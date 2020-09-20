Chairman, Independent, National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has commended all stakeholders who made the Saturday’s Edo state governorship election a success.

Yakubu gave the appreciation while winding down INEC Situation Room on the Edo Governorship election in Abuja on Sunday.

The chairman reminded all stakeholders that there was no respite yet for all as the attention would be shifted to Ondo where another governorship election would be holding on Oct. 10.