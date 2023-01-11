From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that a total number of 93.469 million Nigerians will be eligible to vote in the forthcoming general election.

Providing the gender breakdown, the Commission disclosed that while 49,054,162 males will vote, the female figure stood at 44,414,846.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who made the disclosure in his keynote address at a consultative meeting with leaders of the 18 registered political parties in Abuja, however, assured that the poll will not be postponed.

A further breakdown shows that while Lagos topped the chart with a whopping 7,060,195, Kano and Kaduna states trailed second with 5,921,370, 4,335,208 respectively, just as Osun state has the least number of voters with 987,647.

Nigerian youths within the age range of 18-34 topped the age group with a total number 37,060,399, 39.65 per cent, middle-aged between 35-49, are 33,413,591, 35.75 per cent, the elderly within the age range of 50-69 constituted 17,700,270, 18.94 per cent and the old within 70 years and above have 5,294,748, about 5.66 per cent.