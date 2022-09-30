From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday, confirmed the death of Duruocha Osita Joel, its missing staff in Anambra State.

The Commission also disclosed that Duruocha’s remains was found along Isu-Aniocha-Urum road in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, where unknown persons dumped him.

Confirmation of his death was confirmed in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Titled; ‘INEC staff, Duruocha Osita Joel, passes on’, the statement read: “On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the commission’s Administrative Secretary in Anambra State, Okwuonu Jude, reported the disappearance of a staff, Duruocha Osita Joel, a Principal Executive Officer II on Grade Level 10.

“On Thursday, September 29, the Administrative Secretary further informed the commission that Duruocha’s dead body was found along Isu-Aniocha-Urum road in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, where unknown persons dumped him,” the commission noted.

On what becomes of his remain, the statement read: “other staff members of the commission, Duruocha’s brother and the Police have evacuated the body and deposited same in the morgue.

“The Police and other security agencies have commenced an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to Duruocha’s disappearance and eventual death.”