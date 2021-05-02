From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the setting ablaze of its office in Essien Udim Local Government Area (LGA) in Akwa-Ibom state.

INEC, in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, noted that t he confirmation came from the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the State, Barr. Mike Igini.

The Commission further disclosed that the incident occurred in the early hours of of Sunday morning.

“Our security guard on duty escaped unhurt but the destruction to the building and properties therein was extensive. Items destroyed include 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, megaphones, water tanks and office furniture.

“The police, which has also been battling with attacks on its facilities and personnel in the area, is aware of the incident and has commenced investigation.

“It will be recalled that on the eve of the 2019 General Election, our newly constructed prototype LGA office in Ibesikpo Asutan was burnt down while two more offices in Mkpat Enin and Eastern Obolo LGAs were bombed.

“The recent attack on our facility after we have just concluded the inventory of electoral materials nationwide in readiness for the 2023 General Election is worrisome. If unchecked, these attacks may constitute a setback on the Commission’s preparations, including the ongoing conversion of Voting Points to Polling Units, the forthcoming Continuous Registration of Voters (CVR) exercise and the conduct of polls.

“Nevertheless, the Commission wishes to assure Nigerians that we will leave no stone unturned to recover from the incident in Akwa Ibom State as we continue to prepare for all electoral activities,” the statement read.