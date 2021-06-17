From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may have rested the fresh crisis rocking the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) by allowing its national chairman, Chief Victor Oye, to represent the party during its Thursday’s meeting with the political parties.

Oye, who arrived the headquarters of the electoral umpire in Abuja during the early morning event, had introduced himself as the party’s boss after warmly exchanging pleasantries with the Commission’s boss, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on entry into the meeting hall.

Reacting to the development, Chief Oye told Daily Sun that his presence at the meeting was a confirmation that the actions of the impostors were mere charade and efforts in futility.

Although a faction of the party had held a congress and elected a new national leadership of the party, however, none of the elected new executive made any attempt to show presence at the all-important meeting with the electoral body, where 17 out of the 18 registered political parties were in attendance.

‘Seeing me here, what do you want me to confirm again. My presence here speaks volume and confirms who is in charge of the party. I am here to represent my party in my capacity as APGA Chairman in this meeting and every other person claiming anything is an impostor,’ he quipped.

Meanwhile, INEC has disclosed that 18 political parties will be participating in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, stressing: ‘In respect of the Anambra State governorship election, all the 18 political parties have expressed interest to participate and have scheduled their primaries for the election in line with the dates provided for in the timetable released by the Commission.’