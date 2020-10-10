From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the rescue of its staff involved in boat capsize in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday night.

The Director Information and Voter Education, Nick Dazan who made the confirmation in a statement issued in Abuja, expressed happiness that both the rescued staff and election materials have arrived destination and already deployed for the ongoing Ondo governorship poll.

He further revealed that the rescue efforts was coordinated by the personnel of the Nigeria Navy that also escorted the staff and materials to the final destination.

“INEC can confirm that there was an incident on Friday night during the movement of personnel and materials to the riverine Registration Areas of Ilaje LGA of Ondo State for today’s governorship election.

“Fortunately, all personnel and election materials were rescued when the boat capsized. This was made possible by the officers and personnel of the Nigeria Navy who escorted the boats. The movement was eventually concluded and voting commenced as planned in all the polling units today.

“INEC commends the resilience and professionalism of the Nigerian Navy as well as those of all other personnel involved in the exercise,” the Commission noted in the statement.