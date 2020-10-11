Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

In a heartwarming twist to the story of the election, Naval personnel rescued ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Election Commission, INEC, whose boat capsized on Friday. The ad-hoc staffers were being conveyed along with electoral materials to Igbokoda a riverine community in Ilaje area of Ondo State when the boat capsized. No casualty was recorded in the incident.

The Director, Information and Voter Education, Nick Dazan, who made the confirmation in a statement issued in Abuja, expressed happiness that both the

“Fortunately, all personnel and election materials were rescued when the boat capsized. INEC commends the resilience and professionalism of the Nigerian Navy as well as those of all other personnel involved in the exercise,” the commission said.