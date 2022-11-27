From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that countless quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), over 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, and 14 electric power generators, among other items were consumed in the inferno that gutted its office in Izzi Local Government Area (LGA) Ebonyi State, early hours of Sunday.
It explained that no life was lost in the incident occurred around 10.00am when some unidentified persons set the entire building ablaze.
In a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC lamented that it was the third attack on our LGA offices in less than three weeks.
Titled INEC office in Izzi LGA, Ebonyi State set ablaze, the statement read; “the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ebonyi State, Mrs Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, reported that our Izzi LGA office located in Iboko, was set ablaze Sunday morning.
“The incident occurred around 10.00am when some unidentified persons set the entire building ablaze.
Although no casualties resulted from the attack, the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside it were destroyed.
“These include 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet to be determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).
“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies has been drawn to the incident and have commenced investigation.
“Sadly, this is the third attack on our Local Government office in less than three weeks following similar attacks on our offices in Ogun and Osun States on 10th November 2022,” the statement read.
