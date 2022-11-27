From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that countless quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), over 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, and 14 electric power generators, among other items were consumed in the inferno that gutted its office in Izzi Local Government Area (LGA) Ebonyi State, early hours of Sunday.

It explained that no life was lost in the incident occurred around 10.00am when some unidentified persons set the entire building ablaze.

In a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC lamented that it was the third attack on our LGA offices in less than three weeks.

Titled INEC office in Izzi LGA, Ebonyi State set ablaze, the statement read; “the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ebonyi State, Mrs Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, reported that our Izzi LGA office located in Iboko, was set ablaze Sunday morning.