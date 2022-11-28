From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that several Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), over 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, and 14 electric power generators, among other items were consumed in the inferno that gutted its office in Izzi Local Government Area Ebonyi State, early yesterday.

In a statement by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC lamented that it was the third attack on its council offices in less than three weeks.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ebonyi State, Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, reported that our Izzi council office located in Iboko, was set ablaze yesterday.

“Although, no casualties resulted from the attack, the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside were destroyed.

“Sadly, this is the third attack on our local government office in less than three weeks following similar attacks on our offices in Ogun and Osun states on November 10, 2022,” INEC said in the statement.