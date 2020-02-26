Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A seven-man interim management committee has taken over the affairs of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), following the unceremonious exit of some members of the council who were affected by the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to de-register 74 political parties.

Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, the National Chairman, Interim Management Committee, explained to journalists in Abuja, on Wednesday, that the committee was made up of people who were dedicated and committed to the affairs of members in line with the operational guidelines.

He said: “After reviewing recent events particularly as it concerns the de-registration of 74 political parties by INEC, the interim management committee of the remaining recognized 18 political parties that are still sobriety-laden whilst still discussing the way forward for other colleagues that choose to approached the court for possible reversal of INEC decision.

“IPAC is made up of only registered political parties as spelt out in the Revised Code of Conduct for Political Parties in Nigeria (2018), Laws Governing Elections in Nigeria which include Electoral Act 2010 (Updated), INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections and innumerate Extracts from 1999 Constitution(Amended) relating to conduct.

“In addition to that, management and powers of INEC remain committed to the high mission of IPAC in consolidating and deepening democracy, political stability, overall political wellbeing of Nigerians, partaking in elections organized by the commission, and ensuring an environment conducive for successful elections.”

He maintained that IPAC, being a lawfully registered body of recognized political parties in the country occupies strategic and pre-eminent position in the unified effort to seamlessly contribute to the development of Nigeria’s electoral process and system.

He restated that as stakeholders in the electoral system, the interim management committee steering the affairs of 18 registered political parties in the country will not detain itself not to undertake crucial functions beholden to it to exercise towards promoting dialogue and adjudicating between and/among political parties and several stakeholders seeking to reach out and engage with registered political parties under the banner of IPAC.

He thus asked state chapters of IPAC to amicably replicate the institution of an interim management committee to oversee the affairs of the council in their respective states pending when election would be conducted, and should transmit its list of seven-man Interim State Committee members to the Interim National Chairman of IPAC.