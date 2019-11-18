Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared David Lyon of the All Progressive (APC) winner of the Bayelsa State Governorship election.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, said Lyon polled 352,552 to defeat other candidates, including his closest rival, Senator Douye Diri who polled 143,172.

He disclosed that the total number of registered voters was 922,562, while number of accredited voters was 517,883. Total Votes Cast was 505,884, while total valid votes were 499,551.

Prof. Orumwense said that “David Perewonrimi Lyon, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Lyon in an interview at his residence in Igbogene, Yenagoa commended Bayelsans for standing by the party and said the victory is for all Bayelsans. He said Bayelsa as a state has gone through a lot of issues and called for unity to move the state forward. Lyon promised not to disappoint Bayelsans but to hit the ground running as soon as he is Inaugurated.

The Minister of State for Petroluem, Chief Timipre Sylva, also speaking on the victory of the party, commended Bayelsans for voting for the APC. He said that Lyon has done a lot for Bayelsans as a private citizen and would do more for the people as Governor.

The Chairman of the APC National Governorship Campaign Council and Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar, also commended Bayelsans for joining the list of Progressive states.

Abubakar, who also commended Bayelsans for the peaceful conduct which did not record a single death, said Bayelsa is on the path to development with Lyon as Governor, citing him as a man of the people.

The Governor-elect hailed President Mohammad Buhari, saying showed the way for a credible, free and fair election.