The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has hinged the decision to redeploy 186 staff across the country on the unacceptable number of years they have spent in a particular state.

The Commission had after a meeting on Thursday, claimed that the redeployment of staff that have served between 10 to 32 years at a particular state has become unhealthy for the sensitive responsibilities they discharge.

The breakdown of the affected staff according to Commission include 46 Head of Departments (HoDs) either serving in their States of origin or have served for more than two electoral cycles in the same State as well as 140 Electoral Officers (EOs) serving in their States of origin or have served for more than two electoral cycles in the same State.

In a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the Commission claimed that it is in line

with it’s existing posting policy to ensure efficient and optimal performance.

“The affected staff are either serving in their States of origin or have served for between 10 and 32 years in the same State. The Commission considers this development as unhealthy for the sensitive responsibilities they discharge.

“In line with the Commission’s existing posting policy, henceforth no Head of Department (HoD) or Electoral Officer (EO) shall serve in his/her State of origin. Furthermore, no staff shall serve for more than two electoral cycles in the same duty post.

“Consequently, the Commission has identified 186 staff for immediate redeployment. Among them are 46 HoDs who are either serving in their States of origin or served for more than two electoral cycles in the same State as well as 140 EOs serving in their States of origin or served for more than two electoral cycles in the same State.

“The redeployed staff are to complete the handing and taking over not later than Wednesday March 9, 2022. This will be an ongoing exercise that will extend to other categories of staff in the Commission’s Headquarters, State and Local Government offices nationwide,” the Commission noted in the statement.