From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has hinged the decision to redeploy 186 staff across the country on the unacceptable number of years they have spent in a particular state.

The Commission had after a meeting on Thursday, claimed that the redeployment of staff that have served between 10 to 32 years at a particular state has become unhealthy for the sensitive responsibilities they discharge.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The breakdown of the affected staff according to Commission include 46 Head of Departments (HoDs) either serving in their States of origin or have served for more than two electoral cycles in the same State as well as 140 Electoral Officers (EOs) serving in their States of origin or have served for more than two electoral cycles in the same State.