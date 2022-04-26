From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed speculations that it has lifted the suspension of Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise in some areas in Imo State, describing it as misleading.

INEC, in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, maintained that “the position of the Commission has not changed”.

Titled; Alleged resumption of voter registration in some Local Government Areas of Imo State, the Commission appealed to the public to discountenance the purported resumption of the CVR in the three LGAs of Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports that INEC has resumed the CVR in places where the exercise was earlier suspended in Imo State. This is misleading. It will be recalled that following the unfortunate incident in Imo State in which our staff was killed by gunmen in Ihitte Uboma LGA, and reports of insecurity in other parts of the State, the commission suspended the ongoing voter registration exercise in all the 54 additional centres created to facilitate the registration of voters across the State.

“The exercise is still confined to our State and LGA offices except in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma Local Government Areas where it is suspended indefinitely. The position of the Commission has not changed,” the commission noted.

Updating further on it, the commission wrote; “while the commission is not unmindful of the imperative of giving every eligible Nigerian the opportunity to register and vote in future elections, the safety and security of citizens involved in the exercise is a paramount concern.

“We appeal to the public to discountenance the purported resumption of the CVR in the three LGAs of Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma. Such statements are capable of misleading the public and further jeopardising the safety of registrants and officials as well as the security of the Commission’s facilities.

“At the appropriate time, the Commission will announce any new decision on the matter after consultation with the security agencies and critical stakeholders. The Commission has an organized and official means of communication and has been upfront with providing information to the general public. For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission has not appointed any unofficial spokesperson on any its activities,” the statement read.

