From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disqualified one political party while 17 others were cleared to participate in the June 18, 2022 Ekiti State governorship election after meeting the requirements.

Its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure at the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja, yesterday.

“All 18 political parties served notices for their party primaries to elect their candidates for the election and invited the Commission to monitor them. One party adopted the direct method for electing its candidate while 16 parties opted for the indirect method. However, from on our field report, the Boot Party (BP) did not hold its primary election at any venue known to, and monitored by the Commission.

“Consequently, we do not expect the party to nominate a candidate for the Ekiti State governorship election. On this note, let me once again warn political parties to strictly adhere to the Commission’s timelines for all activities, including the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates. These timelines are firm and fixed. No deviation or violation will be allowed,” he said.

On the preparation for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election, he said the commission has evaluated the risk to the election using the Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool (EVMAT).