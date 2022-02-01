From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, disqualifies one political party, clearing 17 others for the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election.

Commission’s Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure in his remarks at the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja.

Announcing that the Boot Party (BP) has been disqualified and will not field candidates for the poll, he further disclosed that 17 other political parties have been cleared to participate in the poll after meeting up with the requirements for the poll.

He equally warned political parties to strictly adhere to the Commission’s timelines for all activities, including the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates.

“In addition to the FCT Area Council election, the Commission is also preparing for six bye-elections on 26 February 2022, followed by the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections on June 18 and July 16, 2022, respectively. In the case of the Ekiti State governorship election, the period earmarked in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for party primaries ended three days ago on January 29, 2022.

“All 18 political parties served notices for their party primaries to elect their candidates for the election and invited the Commission to monitor them. One party adopted the direct method for electing its candidate while 16 parties opted for the indirect method. However, from on our field report, the Boot Party (BP) did not hold its primary election at any venue known to, and monitored by. the Commission.

“Consequently, we do not expect the party to nominate a candidate for the Ekiti State governorship election. On this note, let me once again warn political parties to strictly adhere to the Commission’s timelines for all activities, including the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates. These timelines are firm and fixed. No deviation or violation will be allowed,” he said.

On the preparation for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election, he said that the commission has evaluated the risk to the election using the Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool (EVMAT).

“You may recall that at our last meeting held on January 20, 2022, we resolved to invite the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and the Commissioner of Police for the FCT to brief us on the security situation and state of readiness for the Area Council election. As you are aware, the election is holding on Saturday, February 12, 2022, a few days away.

“For our part, the Commission has also been evaluating the risk to the election using the Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool (EVMAT). The aim is to identify early warning signals that could assist the security agencies. and other stakeholders in devising and deploying appropriate mitigation strategies.

“Among other areas of concern, the Commission focused on threats specific to geographical locations, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, the issue of hard drugs, presence of insurgents and armed groups, intra and inter-party conflicts, and incidents of hate speech.

“In the next few days, the Commission will intensify its engagement with stakeholders, particularly with party leaders and candidates, traditional and religious leaders, transport providers, civil society organisations and the media. We will work with all stakeholders to ensure that the forthcoming election is peaceful and our processes credible. That is why this meeting is crucial.

“Securing the environment is the foundation for a peaceful, well-organised and credible election. This was clearly demonstrated in the peaceful conduct of the recent Anambra State governorship election. Let us make the FCT Area Council election another shining example of a peaceful election,” he said.

In his reactions, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Mongono, assured that the FCT Area Council poll will be peaceful, even as he urged the security agencies to apply professionalism in carrying out their responsibility during the election.