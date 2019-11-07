The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday presented a cheque of N948, 000 to the family of late Mahanan Christopher, an ad hoc staff who died during the 2019 general elections in Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Christopher, 26, served as Assistant Presiding Officer at Maijuju Ward in Jos East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state during the election.

He died in an accident while returning to the collation centre to submit results of the poll.

Presenting the cheque in Jos, Malam Halilu Pai, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, said the gesture was to identify with the family of the deceased.

Represented by Alhaji Musa Wase, the state INEC Head of General Administration and Procurement, Pai said that the donation was in tandem with the commission’s policy.

“No amount of money can be equated with the life already lost and so our gathering this afternoon is on a sad note.

“However, death is inevitable; we shall all someday pass through the corridor of death because it is a necessary end.

“The Commission has developed a programme that caters for both its permanent and ad hoc staff that died in the cause of duty.

“So, we are presenting a cheque of N946, 687 to the family of Mr Mahanan Christopher who died during the 2019 elections,” he said.

Pai also said that Christopher would remain a hero in the Commission.

Receiving the cheque, Mr Christopher Stephen, father of the deceased, thanked INEC for the gesture.

He commended the commission for standing by the family during its trying times, adding that he was happy his only son died while serving the nation.

“He was my only son and it is indeed painful that he died in his prime. However, I am glad he died while serving this great nation.

“I thank INEC for standing by us in prayer and love during the incident. May God reward you all abundantly,” he said (NAN)