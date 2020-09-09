Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that no fewer than 17,000 adhoc staff made up of federal civil servants and National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members will be used for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The INEC National Commissioner I charge of Information and Voters Education, Mr Festus Okoye who made the disclosure at a day seminar organized by the Commission for Journalists in Akure, said the Commission would ensure proper conduct of the election.

Okoye said the Commission will follow the guidelines of the electoral acts and the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in organizing the election.

He assured that the election will be devoid of manipulation, stressing that the Commission has made solid arrangements to ensure that the election is free, fair and credible.

Explaining why the Commission did not postpone the governorship poll despite the ravaging COVID 19, Okoye stated that the constitution did not allow INEC to postpone the election.

He said “the election is that of governorship and it’s a very crucial one because it will hold in just only one state. INEC cannot postpone the election because the constitution states the tenure of the governor and he can’t stay beyond the tenure stipulated by law.

“The tenure of a governor cannot be extended. The governor of Ondo State must leave office on the 25th of February, 2021, being the last day of his four years tenure. Therefore, election must be held in accordance with the provisions of the law,” he added.

Okoye explained that “since the tenure of the governor cannot be extended, the election into the office of the governor cannot b extended also. We are working in tandem with the provisions of the 1999 constitution and the electoral acts.”

He said over 70 countries of the world postponed their elections as a result of COVID-19 but INEC insisted that the election must hold in order not to contravene the laws of the land.

He assured that INEC viewing portal will be used for both the Edo and Ondo States governorship election contrary to rumours making the round.