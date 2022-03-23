The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern over low voter registration in Yobe.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Ahmad Makama, expressed the concern on Wednesday in Damaturu when he received a commendation letter presented to the commission by Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yobe chapter.

The REC, represented by Alhaji Abatcha Dikwa, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, said “the figure or the status of registration of voters in Yobe is not encouraging.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“So, I will appeal to the leadership of IPAC to call on all eligible citizens of the state to come out and register.’’

He said INEC would create a level playing ground for all political parties in the forthcoming elections.

Makama said the commission recognises IPAC as an umbrella of political parties and a promoter of good governance.

He said “on behalf of the entire management of INEC in Yobe, I want to thank you for this wonderful recognition.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Earlier, Mr Bala Mohammad, the IPAC Chairman, said the commendation became necessary looking at the role the commission

was playing to ensure internal democracy.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Worthy of note is the recent intervention by the commission to ensure internal democracy in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) when the party was engulfed by leadership crisis.

“This single decision restored order and stability in the party and brought it back on track to prepare for its forthcoming convention,’’ Mohammad said.

He urged the commission to remain focused in executing its mandate and to avoid any form of distraction.

The chairman appealed to politicians and political parties to respect laid down rules and regulations.(NAN)