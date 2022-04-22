From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that with the recent killing, attacks and kidnap of its personnel in various parts of the country, it is deeply concerned about the safety of those involve in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

It further said that the safety of Nigerians who come out to register at the various registration centres, the Commission’s equipment and materials are also major concern to the Commission.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, expressed the concerns in his remarks at the second regular quarterly consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja on Friday.

He disclosed that the emergency high-level meeting with security agencies and consultations with relevant stakeholders are parts of the arrangements planned to checkmate the situation from escalating further.

“We are concerned about the safety of our personnel and Nigerians who come out to register at the various registration centres. We are also concerned about the security of our equipment and materials, including the printed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) made available for collection by registered voters. Recent incidents involving our staff and facilities are worrisome.