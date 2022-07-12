From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday disclosed that the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) for the Saturday governorship election in Osun State has been extended to Thursday (tomorrow).

He also disclosed that the commission has accredited 87 observer groups and 624 journalists to monitor the election.

The INEC boss disclosed these in Osogbo at a stakeholder meeting with heads of security chiefs, traditional rulers and governorship candidates of the 15 political parties participating in the election.

For the first time, he said the INEC is deploying People with Disabilities (PwDs) as Adhoc staff, saying 35 serving NYSC members with one form of disability or another have been identified, trained and engaged as ad hoc staff at the polling unit level.

Noting that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be deployed for voter accreditation and uploading of election results on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal on election day, Yakubu expressed optimism about the perfect condition of the machines following the mock exercise carried out.