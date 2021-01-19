From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 6, as possible date for the conduct of Anambra State governorship election.

Its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, saying the tentative date was done by virtue of powers conferred on it by the constitution, the Electoral Act and all other powers enabling it in that regard.

He said that in line with INEC’s timetable and schedule of activities, party primaries for the Anambra election would hold between June 10 and July 1, and that it would issue the statutory notice for election on June 9.

He enjoined political parties to conduct rancour-free primaries, guarantee level playing field for all aspirants and conduct necessary due diligence on all forms and documents that would be submitted to the commission.

“INEC met on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the issuance of the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election.

“By virtue of Section 178(1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 25(7) & (8) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), election into the office of a state governor shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.

“Constitutionally and statutorily, the tenure of the Governor of Anambra State will expire on the March 17, 2022 and the earliest date for the election into the office of governor Anambra State, shall be October 18, 2021 and the latest date for the election shall be February 15, 2022. In the exercise of the powers conferred on it by the constitution, the Electoral Act and all other powers enabling it in that regard, the Commission has fixed November 6, 2021 as the date for the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election.

Personal particulars of the candidates will be published on July 16, 2021 and the parties will commence campaigns on August 8, 2021. The final list of nominated candidates will be published on October 7, 2021.”