Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, April 13, 2019, to conduct supplementary elections in 467 polling units for the Rivers state House of Assembly.

The commission equally set up a committee to review the lingering Imo North senatorial district poll, ordering the committee to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of allegations of misconduct in the election and advise on whether its procedures were complied with by officials.

The statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, equally expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the Rivers governorship election, commending the professionalism of the security agencies.

According to the statement, “the commission met today April 4, 2019, and reviewed the conduct of the just- concluded Rivers State collation exercise. The commission expressed satisfaction with the outcome and commended the security agencies for their professionalism which ensured the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“It also commended the political parties, domestic and international observers, other stakeholders and the people of Rivers State for their support and understanding which paved the way for the speedy and orderly conclusion of the exercise.

“However, supplementary elections will be held in the following areas Gokana, Opobo/Nkoro, Ahoada West, Abua/Odual, totalling 467 polling units, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in line with the timetable released by the commission,” the statement read.

On Imo North senatorial election, the statement read: “The commission also deliberated on the conduct of lmo North senatorial district election held on February 23 and March 9, 2019. It noted a number of issues arising from the election and set up a committee to look into them.

“The committee is to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of allegations of misconduct in the election. It is also to advise the commission on whether its procedures were complied with by officials. The committee is to submit its report on Wednesday, April 10, 2019,” it further read.