The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, April 13, as date to conduct supplementary elections in 467 polling units for the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The commission equally set up a committee to review the lingering Imo North Senatorial District poll, ordering the committee to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of allegations of misconduct in the election and advise on whether its procedures were complied with by officials.

The statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, equally expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the Rivers governorship election, commending the professionalism of the security agencies.

“The commission met yesterday and reviewed the conduct of the just concluded Rivers State collation. The commission expressed satisfaction with the outcome and commended the security agencies for their professionalism. which ensured the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“It also commended the political parties, domestic and international observers, other stakeholders and the people of Rivers State for their support and understanding which paved the way for the speedy and orderly conclusion of the exercise.

“However, supplementary elections will be held in the following areas on April 13, in line with the timetable released by the commission; Gokana, Opobo/Nkoro, Ahoada West, Abua/Odual, totalling 467 polling units,” he said.

On Imo North senatorial election, he said: “The commission also deliberated on the conduct of lmo North senatorial district election held on February 23 and March 9. It noted a number of issues arising from the election and set up a committee to look into them.