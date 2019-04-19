Emeka Anokwuru

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos State, yesterday, said the supplementary poll in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency would hold on April 27.

INEC had declared the February 23 National Assembly election inconclusive in the constituency.

The supplementary election has been scheduled to hold in the 71 polling units in the constituency.

The Commission fixed the date in compliance with a court order which directed it to announce results of the February 23 election in the constituency; during a stakeholders’ meeting at its office in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat.

INEC Returning Officer for the Federal Constituency, Prof. Olusoji Ilori, who declared the February 23 election inconclusive, said results of the election could not be declared due to violence which marred the process.

Announcing the date of the supplementary election, yesterday, INEC Electoral Officer for the council, Alfred Akpojotor, said the poll would hold on April 27 in the affected areas.

He said the results of the supplementary elections would be added to the already collated results for the winner to emerge.

In his reaction, Director General of the Rita Orji Campaign Organisation, Charles Ejimadu, described the process as ‘unfortunate,’ and claimed that results for 67, out of 71 affected polling units were available.

Ejimadu said: “Of course, we won in the major election.

“The rerun will not be an issue, but, we are saying there shouldn’t have been any need for the rerun because we have a clear, valid win from our own collation.

“When the time comes, we will bring out the fact for the whole world to know.”

On his part, Fatai Ajidagba, an APC chieftain and Chairman, Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, told newsmen that APC will prepare for the supplementary poll and that the party would emerge victorious.