From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed between December 12, this month to next year as the dates for the distribution and collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) for next year’s general elections.

It also disclosed that the collection will take place in all its 774 Local Government Offices throughout the country, adding that it has also devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from Friday January 6 to Sunday 15.

The statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, urged all the eligible and valid registrants to collect their PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

“After the commission’s meeting and deliberation on a number of issues, including the dates for the collection of PVCs nationwide, it has fixed Monday December 12, 2022 to Sunday January 22, 2023 as the dates for the collection of PVCs in all the 774 Local Government Offices of the Commission throughout the Federation.

“It will be recalled that the commission held a retreat in Lagos with all the Administrative Secretaries and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT from November 28 to December 2, 2022. At the retreat, the commission finalised the procedure as well as the timetable for collection of PVCs.

“Consequently, the commission has fixed Monday December 12, 2022 to Sunday January 22, 2023 as the dates for the collection of PVCs in all the 774 Local Government Offices of the Commission throughout the federation,” the statement read.

Updating further on the distribution of the PVCs, the commission also noted that; “It has resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from Friday 6th to Sunday January 15, 2023. Those that are unable to collect their PVCs at the LGA offices of the commission can do so at the Registration Areas/Electoral Wards.

“After the January 15, 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the commission until January 22, 2023. All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

“All the RECs and Electoral Officers (EOs) have been directed to convene a meeting with the critical stakeholders in their States and LGAs, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups, community-based organisations and the media to brief them on the modalities for the collection of the PVCs in order to sensitise the public and ensure seamless exercise.

“Similarly, RECs and EOs have also been directed to set up help desks to assist registrants with complaints about their PVCs or with the PVC collection procedure for immediate redress.

“The commission appreciates the patience and understanding of Nigerians, especially those who registered as voters or applied for transfer/replacement of their cards from January to July 2022. In making the cards available for collection, the Commission is also working to ensure that the process is simple and hitch-free for Nigerians,” the statement read.