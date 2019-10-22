Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 16, 2019 for the conduct of a fresh election into the Kogi West Senatorial District involving Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi.

INEC, in a statement signed Mr Festus Okoye, chairman of its Information and Voter Committee, said that the senate election would hold simultaneously with the Kogi governorship election.

The fresh election followed the nullification of the election conducted on February 23, by the Election Petitions Tribunal and its subsequent affirmation by the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal had upheld the ruling of the Election Petitions Tribunal which nullified the election of Sen. Dino Melaye (PDP), following a suit filed by Sen. Smart Adeyemi of the APC. The Appeal Court, on Oct. 11, 2019, ordered INEC to conduct a fresh election within 90 days from the date of judgment with all those who participated in it as eligible candidates. Okoye appealed to the candidates and political parties to conduct issue-based campaigns.